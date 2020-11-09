A one-month subscription to Disney+ is the newest perk added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Disney+ has joined the lineup of perks included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft announced today.

New Disney+ subscribers will get a 30-day subscription to the service when they sign up for Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox’s all-in-one subscription service.

“Ultimate members who are new to Disney+ will be eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks Gallery on their Xbox console, on the Xbox app on Windows 10 PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android,” Microsoft said. “Once the Perk is claimed, members will be directed to the Disney+ site activate their subscription.”

Other perks included with Game Pass Ultimate are EA Play, the ability to play games on Android devices from the cloud, Game Pass on both console and PC, and more.

Game Pass is a key for Microsoft moving forward, especially on the Series S, which is a purely digital console. Many big launch titles will be free to play on day one with Game Pass, including Halo Infinite and The Medium.

The Disney+ promotion ends on Jan. 31, so those looking to claim the perk should do so accordingly.

Xbox Series X and S both launch tomorrow, Nov. 10.