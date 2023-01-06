A new social deduction game has topped Among Us’s player records on Steam

Could it be the next big thing for streamers?

When Among Us’s popularity exploded in 2020 and it became a staple game among Twitch and YouTube streamers, it hit an all-time peak of 447,476 concurrent players on Steam.

This seemed like a record that no other social deduction game could match. But not only was one able to match it, it even surpassed it—and by a long shot.

Goose Goose Duck is the name of the game. It released in Oct. 2021 and revolves around geese working together to complete a mission while mallards and other birds infiltrate the team and try to stop them.

It’s been trending hard in the past month and it’s all thanks to K-pop superstar Kim Tae-hyung, part of the immensely popular group BTS, for streaming it on YouTube.

Its popularity skyrocketed, particularly in China and Korea, and on Jan. 5, it hit 563,677 concurrent players, beating the all time concurrent player count for Among Us by more than 100,000.

China and Korea have been key markets. According to our China Games Streaming Tracker it was the #8 most watched PC game on live streaming platforms in the past 2 weeks https://t.co/iXCqh3YyB1 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 5, 2023

The fact that the game is free to play also played a major role in its success.

If the trend continues, the title has the potential to become as big of a hit among streamers as its rival was. If that happens, its concurrent player record could soar even higher than it already has. At this stage, that hasn’t happened yet.

According to TwitchTracker, Goose Goose Duck peaked at 69,666 viewers in July 2021—long before Kim Tae-hyung streamed it on YouTube—and has only averaged 1,014 viewers in the past week.

But as we’ve seen with Among Us and other viral titles, that can change overnight, especially if multiple streamers collaborate together and stream it for hours on end.