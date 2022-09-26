A new Silent Hill title has been rated in Korea, igniting speculation of a new game

A new game under the Silent Hill name has been rated by Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. As first reported by Gametsu, the newly rated game is called Silent Hill: The Short Message.

There’s no indication as to what the game might be, or whether the game will be ready for this year’s spooky season. Typically, horror games are released right around Halloween when the trend for streaming those kinds of games is high, but there’s been no official word from Konami about anything related to this title.

Silent Hill is a classic horror game that released in 1999 and has had several spin-offs and related games pop up since its release. There have been some rumors recently about multiple Silent Hill games that are currently in development, and this is the first inkling that those rumors may be true, but nothing concrete has surfaced yet.

The publisher was listed as UNIANA, which recently released eFootball 2023 and is under the Konami umbrella. There have been games launched on multiple platforms in the past, so it’s unclear what platform this is meant for. It’s possible that it could be a mobile game in addition to PC or console, and there’s no telling whether it will be one of the main games.

It’s been more than 10 years since a main series game was released for the franchise, the last being Silent Hill: Downpour, which was released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in March 2012. Although players don’t know what Silent Hill: The Short Message will be, they’re hoping for a new main series game soon.