A new PS5 ‘Slim’ could hit the market in 2023

Reports from TheLeak have suggested that a lighter and slimmer version of the PlayStation 5, currently dubbed the PS5 Slim, could be set to release sometime in 2023.

The PlayStation 5 first officially launched on Nov. 12, 2020. Though countless PlayStation fans had trouble finding the elusive console due to production and supply issues, those who did noted its rather bulky nature. The supposedly upcoming PS5 Slim purportedly combats this by reducing the weight and overall size of the console.

Reports claim that the new iteration of the PS5 will not be branded as the ‘Slim’ version, however instead will replace the old PS5 hardware entirely. Insider Gaming also reports that the old PS5 model will completely cease production in October 2023 to make way for this new version of the prized console to hit the shelves.

Production issues and stock availability issues have undoubtedly plagued the PS5 since its release in 2020, leading many to still be without the latest Sony console. Sources to Insider Gaming claim that the reduction in size and weight will save Sony on both shipping and production costs, potentially leading to wider availability.

Potential dates for this upgraded version of the PS5 range widely from sometime in 2025 to as soon as 2023, with no indication of which date may be closer given yet. Though it may be some time before the current version of the PS5 is stripped from shelves across the globe, we could hear more updates about this new PS5 version appearing soon.