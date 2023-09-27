A longtime favorite skating game arrives on Steam next week

It's finally happening.

The remastered version Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, initially released in September 2020, will finally join Steam next week as revealed by a page on the platform. It was available on Xbox One, PlayStation, and on PC via the Epic Games client.

It’s a remake of the iconic titles of the skating license, which were released in 1999 and 2000 on numerous platforms.

The title’s page is already up on Steam, so you can add it to your wishlist and be notified when it’ll be released so as not to miss the date.

The game is now becoming available to an even larger audience, after extending its accessibility to players on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in 2021.

In 2021, the license changed hands when the developer Vicarious Visions was acquired by Activision Blizzard. Unfortunately for fans of the license, projects for remasters of the third and fourth titles were scrapped following the acquisition.

It’s still unclear whether this project will come back in the future, and there aren’t any announced games in development for the license.

It’s still highly popular in 2023, however, as nostalgic players are eager to take a trip down memory lane and take their skateboard out of the closet.

Meanwhile, Activision Blizzard is still going through changes as its merger with Microsoft is pending due to talks with the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). A preliminary deal was reached on Sept. 25, so it might be approved in the near future.

