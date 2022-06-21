Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 remaster scrapped after Blizzard merger, Tony Hawk reveals on Twitch

Tony Hawk fans were treated to a remake of Pro Skater 1 and 2 titles back in 2020, but it seems there were plans to bring even more classic skating action back with modern graphics.

During a stream by Twitch partner andyTHPS, Tony Hawk shared the news that there were initially plans for Pro Skater 3 and 4 to receive their own remasters, but ultimately the idea was scrapped due to Activision’s merger with Blizzard.

“Even up until the release date of [Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2] we were going 3 and 4,” Hawk said. “And then Vicarious got absorbed [by Blizzard] and then they were looking for other developers and then it was over.”

Hawk continued, explaining that in the search to find the right dev for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, Activision took pitches from studios about how they would handle the game. Ultimately they could not find one that fit.

Vicarious Visions, who crafted the Pro Skater 1+2 remake, merged with Blizzard in April 2022, a move that had been in the works since Jan. 2021. Given this, the team would no longer be working with Activision on future Tony Hawk games.

Sadly for fans, this means we’re unlikely to be receiving remakes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 or 4 anytime soon despite the popularity of these legacy titles.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 is available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.