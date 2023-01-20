8-year-old dungeon crawler game gets massive popularity boost thanks to successor’s announcement

Roguelike tower defense game Dungeon of the Endless has skyrocketed in popularity on Steam this week after Amplitude Studio said its successor Endless Dungeon is releasing on May 18 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Dungeon of the Endless launched for PC in October 2014 and was pretty much not seeing any action on Steam until the announcement of the sequel Endless Dungeon. It registered a peak of just 143 players in December 2022, according to SteamCharts, and now has an all-time record of 16,780 peak players, according to SteamCharts, thanks to the announcement. These numbers are impressive because the second-highest peak of players happened in April 2015 (6,293).

In Dungeon of the Endless, you control survivors of a prison spaceship crash and your objective is to protect the generator of the crashed ship against attacks from monsters while also exploring a huge dungeon. You’re able to pick up two characters with different stats and abilities at the beginning of your adventure in Dungeon of the Endless.

Endless Dungeon, on the other hand, will put players on a space station and task them with recruiting heroes to protect a crystal from monsters and complete the transportation of the crystal to their ship. Players will either play it solo and control the entire team of heroes or select one hero and play alongside friends in co-op. The heroes available in Endless Dungeon will have different functions such as Gunsmith, Tank, Artificer, and Medic.

Endless Dungeon is currently on pre-order and Amplitude Studio is running the third OpenDev session until Jan. 30, which features four heroes, four districts, and 15 monsters.