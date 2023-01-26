8 popular soccer clubs join eFootball Championship Pro 2023

The most prestigious esports series of eFootball will return to LAN after three years.

EFootball Championship Pro, the flagship esports competition for KONAMI’s soccer simulator game, will feature FC Barcelona, Manchester United, FC Bayern Munich, Arsenal FC, AS Roma, the reigning champions AS Monaco, and the new two partners AC Milan and FC Internazionale in its 2023 edition.

Unlike the past three years, eFootball Championship Pro will be played on LAN setup in 2023. The return to LAN means online matches are over and all matches will be held offline in Barcelona, Spain. The matchdays will be spread across February, March, April, and May during the first phase, and the tournament will finish in June with the Knockout stage.

Image via KONAMI

Each club is formed by a roster of three professional eFootball players, who will be facing each other on every scheduled Saturday from February to June. Only the top six teams of the first phase will move on to the Knockout stage.

EFootball will award three points per game victory, one point per game tie, and zero points in case of a defeat. The winner and the runners-up of the regular league get the privilege of advancing straight to the semifinals.

While the first phase will have three one-vs-one games per match, the Knockout stage will only use the best-of-three format. All matches are played in Dream Team mode with a team power limitation of 2,430 points of Collective and Base Strength.

Each event will be broadcasted on eFootball‘s official YouTube and Facebook channels, and fans can also follow individual matches over at each club’s own streaming channels. Here are the dates of every matchday and the Knockout stage of eFootball Championship Pro 2023. Every event starts at 6am CT.