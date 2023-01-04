8 Elden Ring group passwords for rune buffs

Elden Ring is the game on most of the players’ minds when it comes to Game of the Year for 2022. This is because of the game’s classic Soulsborne combat meshed seamlessly with a massive open world that is full of content to explore, with new secrets to find every time. Despite almost being a year old now, players are still discovering new things about this content-rich game.

As you traverse the Lands Between, the vast openness of the world can seem a little daunting and lonely. There are ways around this: multiplayer is a prominent part of Elden Ring and co-op is highly encouraged. This is done through summoning signs, which are a classic FromSoftware staple mechanic. This time, there is a new mechanic added to the game: group passwords.

Apart from granting access to PvP and co-op, these passwords are a great form of rune buffs that will amplify your farming throughout the game as you take down boss after boss. So how does one gain access to these rune buffs? First, we will have to learn how group passwords work.

Elden Ring group passwords

In the multiplayer features of Elden Ring, the game allows you to customize the kind of players you can match with when it comes to co-op or PvP. This is done using a password system where you can input a certain password to access custom groups of people to summon when you need it. These can amount to white signs for co-op or red signs for PvP, both of which get increased priority from group members depending on which passwords you currently have on.

To set these group passwords, go to the multiplayer options. There, you should see an option to set up a multiplayer password for your session, along with five additional password fields. These are group passwords that you can input to gain access to players from that particular group. These groups of people are spread throughout various media such as YouTube, Reddit, and other forum-based websites that discuss Elden Ring.

Eight useful Elden Ring group passwords

Image via FromSoftware

Each of these groups comes from various Elden Ring playerbases spread across different websites. One thing to note here is that group passwords will give you access to the group as well as any rune buffs that you can gain. These rune buffs are awarded to all players whenever someone in the group defeats a Shardbearer in the game.

An important factor here is that you have to be connected to the group through the group password when the Shardbearer is taken down if you want to gain access to the rune buffs. This is why it is ideal to have up to four group passwords connected to active groups with players that play the game frequently.

These are some of the most active groups that you can connect to for rune buffs, and also to ask for help if need be.

SEEKERS: This password grants you access to VaatiVidya’s group. VaatiVidya is arguably the most well-known Soulsborne content creator on YouTube, with various lore-related videos and some gameplay tips and tricks for players to use. His content includes several cinematic lore sequences about obscure Soulsborne content, and his community helps out new players. fcb: This group password gives you access to FightinCowboy’s group. FightinCowboy is a popular gaming content creator on YouTube who gained prominence after his Soulsborne playthroughs became popular. He is a very helpful content creator who will guide new players, and his community follows his example in the group. straydmn: This password grants you access to the Reddit group, r/Eldenring. This group is the main hub for all of the Redditors that play Elden Ring and, as such, is generally very active at all times, making this one of the better passwords to use. The subreddit itself is full of helpful people if you ever get stuck or want to do some PvP. btf: This password grants you access to the Beyond the Fog group. This group is another Reddit-based group that is all about helping players with content throughout the game as active co-op participants. If you are ever stuck on a certain boss, this password is the one for you since there are players active across all time zones. GitGud: This password gives you access to the GameFAQs group. The people in this group are known for being helpful, and they have a lot of Elden Ring-related queries that are answered frequently by more experienced players. Their group is full of experienced players who will help if you encounter a challenge you find difficult to overcome. FEXTRA: This group password gives you access to the FextraLife group. They are a well-known Wiki-based community that helps gamers out in various situations across many games. FextraLife is probably most known for its Soulsborne content and guides, with Elden Ring being one of its top multiplayer games since its release. kindred: This group password gives you access to the Elden Ring Discord server. If you are looking for help with the game and prefer voice chat as well, this password works perfectly. The server is always active, with several hundred players generally online at peak times, so you will always gain help and rune buffs whenever you decide to play. BERSERK: This group password gives you access to guntoad’s group. Guntoad is a popular TikTok content creator with several Guts references from the cult-classic manga Berserk. The group is full of active players, with even more coming online ever since the latest update was released early last month, so this is a great password to use as well.

Every password is case-sensitive. If you do not input the password with the exact same caps as displayed here, you will not be granted access to the groups you are intending to get into.

With the new Colosseum update released earlier last month, there are more players than ever willing to get into the PvP and co-op aspects of the game, so now would be the best time to join in.