6 new games to play on Nintendo Switch this weekend (Dec. 1, 2023)

The Nintendo Switch is still going strong, with dozens of new games joining the platform on a regular basis. In the last week alone, a surprising number of excellent games launched for the Switch, including a long-awaited strategy game, an old-school FPS classic, and a harmful of charming indies.

This article highlights seven new Nintendo Switch games that launched in the last week that are worth checking out. If you’re wondering what to play this weekend, starting Dec. 1, 2023, you’re in for a treat.

Steamworld Build

Steampunk meets the Old West. Image via Thunderful Publishing

A fun and unique combination of dungeon crawling and city construction, Steamworld Build is a sequel to Steamworld Dig. As you play, you’ll travel into the depths of various dungeons to collect resources and build your city. The gameplay isn’t where the interesting mash-ups end either, with the game combining a steampunk and an Old West-inspired aesthetic. If you’re a fan of dungeon diving, city building, and a bit of mystery, Steamworld Build is the game for you.

Arcadian Atlas

Tactical RPG fans rejoice. Image via Serenity Forge

If RPGs are more your thing, then Arcadian Atlas is sure to be a Nintendo Switch game that takes your interest. This grid-based, tactical RPG features more than 12 classes that you can choose from, all of which are customizable. Arcadian Atlas has received mixed reviews upon its release, but it is sure to be of interest to gamers that are particularly fond of TRPGs.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered

A retro classic revisited. Image via Night Dive Studios

This next Nintendo Switch game is sure to tantalize those who enjoy a retro, FPS classic. Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered comes 23 years after the game originally released on the N64, returning to the latest Nintendo console with revitalized weapon and character models, new rendering elements, and clearer visuals. As long as you’re willing to pay the somewhat steep $30 price tag, then there is a lot to enjoy from this ’00s remaster.

Pinball M

Pinball and horror? Sign me up. Image via Zen Studios

Halloween may be over, but Pinball M is bringing it back in this fun, free-to-play game. There are a range of themed pinball tables that you can pick to play on in the game, including some that feature iconic horror characters, such as The Thing and Chucky, via optional paid DLCs. If you are looking for a free game to indulge in for a bit of something spooky (and why wouldn’t you at Christmas time?), then give Pinball M a try.

The Traveler’s Path

Tile-style puzzles with a cute aesthetic. Image via EastAsiaSoft

Traveler’s Path is a Nintendo Switch game that you are sure to want to give a try if you prefer tackling puzzles during your gaming sessions. The main gameplay element of Traveler’s Path revolves around solving 3D, tile-based puzzles from a bird’s eye view. You’ll accompany the traveler as he solves these puzzles across various terrains, from sandy plains to snowy tundras. For players who enjoy engaging in some logical puzzle-solving, this is a game you won’t want to sleep on.

Orten Was The Case

What did Ziggy do last night? Image via Woodhill Interactive

Orten Was The Case is a point-and-click title that begins with a mystery. Players take on the role of a Swedish man named Ziggy, who wakes up with a strange mark imprinted on his hand and no recollection of what happened the night before. There are a range of elements to be found in this game, from puzzles to fishing and general adventuring. With mysteries to solve, puzzles to ponder and memories to reclaim, Orten Was The Case is a must for those who enjoy a good old-fashioned point-and-click adventure.