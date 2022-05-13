505 Games to host Spring 2022 Showcase presentation on May 17

Publisher 505 Games has today announced it will hold its first digital presentation for its upcoming games. The conference will be streamed on the official 505 Games YouTube channel next Tuesday, May 17, at 3pm CET.

505 Games is well known for Control, Dead By Daylight, and Death Stranding and never had a digital showcase like this before. The company should reveal details about the main projects it will bring this year and maybe for future titles from 2023 onwards.

There is not much information about what the publisher will show in the presentation. Antonela Pounder, the director of global community at 505 Games, said “in our Spring 2022 showcase, prepare for updates on previously announced titles, as well as a surprise or two along the way.”

According to Video Games Chronicle, the 505 Games presentation will include “a brand new reveal from a cult developer.” The company’s president, Neil Ralley also stated “as 505 continues to grow, it is important we keep shouting about the amazing developers we’re proud to work with, and the brilliant games they make.” Still, according to VGC, the “the show will be hosted by former MTV presenter Patrice Bouédibéla and will also feature in-depth developer interviews”

The company works with the production and distribution of various types of games, including as a distributor on PC for games that already have other producers on consoles, as is the case for Death Stranding. Those console games like Senua’s Sacrifice and Death Stranding won’t be showing up at the event. But it’s possible the showcase may announce news about independent titles distributed by 505, such as the hit Stardew Valley, Don’t Starve, and Terraria.