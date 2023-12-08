5 new games to play on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this weekend (Dec. 8, 2023)

It’s been a great year for Xbox, and December is no different. Tons of new games joined the platform this year, and this week saw a healthy mix of AAA releases, indie gems, and everything in between. If you’re wondering what to play right now, this article is here to help. Here are five new Xbox games worth checking out this weekend, beginning Dec. 8, 2023.

Fortnite Festival/LEGO Fortnite/Rocket Racing Epic is going all-out. Image via Epic Games Fortnite alone needs no introduction, but Epic Games is really pushing the boat out this December. With not one but three full games launching inside Fortnite this weekend, even Fortnite skeptics should consider downloading it to give these games a try. There’s Rocket Racing, a full-scale kart racer from the makers of Rocket League, Fortnite Festival, a rhythm game from the makers of Rock Band, and LEGO Fortnite, which is self-explanatory but still a bombshell worth checking out.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition It’s the definitive way to play Cyberpunk. Image via CD Projekt Red Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is here, and many fans argue it’s what Cyberpunk should’ve been from the beginning. With multiple patches fixing all the glaring issues and even adding a full-blown subway system, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is a brilliantly polished package worth downloading for anyone who hasn’t played the original yet.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Crafting, combat, and exploration galore. Image via Ubisoft Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a gorgeous open-world action-adventure-exploration game set in James Cameron’s universe, shortly after the events of The Way of Water. You’ll assume the role of a teenage Na’vi as you explore Pandora, tame your very own Ikran, harvest resources, and make the most of an extensive crafting system to fight for the fate of your tribe. This is far from a mediocre movie game. It’s a fully fleshed-out adventure that’s absolutely worth giving a go for fans of the movie or genre.

Stumble Guys

Haven’t I been here before? Image via Scopely

Stumble Guys just went live for Xbox. It looks like a Fall Guys knock-off on the surface, and it’s hard to argue otherwise, but it’s great fun if you’re itching for more massively multiplayer mayhem.