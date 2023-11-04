5 key things we want from the next Monster Hunter game

Monster Hunter has been a staple Capcom franchise since its inception, and if you’ve been playing it for as long as we have, there are probably a few things on your wishlist that you’re hoping to see in the next installment to keep the franchise fresh.

Here’s our wishlist for features we want to see in the next Monster Hunter game.

5 things we want most from the next Monster Hunter

1. New weapons

New weapons always keep things interesting. Image via monsterhunter on Twitter

While we believe that Monster Hunter’s weapon roster is stellar as it stands, there would be no harm in introducing a couple of new weapons to the hunter’s arsenal. Monster Hunter previously added new weapons that magically disappeared in newer games, and it would be great to see some of them make a comeback.

Weapons like the Tonfa and the Magnet Spike were only available in a few Monster Hunter games that released in Japan. The West never got to see them in action, so they’d make great additions to the next Monster Hunter.

2. Mobility options

Wirebugs were a great choice. Image via monsterhunter on Twitter

We believe that Monster Hunter: Rise was a step in the right direction in terms of mobility. Wirebugs made it easy to move from spot to spot, especially for hunters like me that prefer using long-ranged weapons.

I’m hoping the next installment will introduce even better mobility options, but I’m not too sure how they would improve on Rise’s already spectacular system. They could always just include Wirebugs again, which I’m sure would make lots of players happy.

3. Crossplay and cross-progression

Why can’t we have crossplay? Image via monsterhunter on Twitter

Everyone wants crossplay in Monster Hunter. It’s strange how you can’t co-op with PC players if you’re on PlayStation. If they can do it with Street Fighter 6, we don’t see a reason they can’t do it with Monster Hunter where co-op is considered the main meat of the game.

Additionally, cross-progression just makes sense for Monster Hunter, especially if your progress is linked to your Capcom account that you should use whenever you log in to the game.

4. More collaborations

Fashion is a big part of Monster Hunter. Image via monsterhunter on Twitter

Collaborations in Monster Hunter were always something we looked forward to. They’re cool and interesting, and also have the benefit of introducing players to other games.

I was always on edge about playing Final Fantasy 14, but when Monster Hunter: World had a collaboration with FF14 that included a full Dragoon set, I wasted no time slaying the Behemoth to collect all the materials needed to craft it. The very next day, I bought Final Fantasy 14 just because of how fun and fluid the Dragoon was in World. I really wish they brought the Dragoon set to Rise.

5. More MMORPG mechanics

Playing with friends is the best part. Image via monsterhunter on Twitter

Monster Hunter should incorporate more MMORPG elements in its next instalment. It has the makings of a great social game, and the developer should lean more in this direction. There should be a communal hub area where players can meet other like-minded hunters with the same goals, and it would be fun to see more social mechanics, like an in-game clan or guild system so players don’t need third-party applications.

Aside from this, it could also be fun to see hunts that exceed the usual four-person party limit but still retain the allotted three-faint limit that forces players to cooperate. Basically, I’d really love to see raids in Monster Hunter. They did this with Behemoth’s Comet in Monster Hunter: World, and it would be great to see more hunts like this in the next game.