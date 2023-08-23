5 curious Easter Eggs from the Alan Wake 2 Gamescom gameplay demo

Alan Wake 2 remains somewhat of an enigma, but it’s how Alan himself features in this sequel that’s raised the most questions. Early this year we got to see gameplay of FBI agent Saga as she hunted down cultists, but how she is connected to the brooding writer has been unclear—and that’s likely just how developer Remedy Entertainment has wanted it.

Thanks to a recent behind-closed-doors demo at Gamescom 2023, however, we now have an idea of how Alan’s story will play out. Alan has been trapped in the Dark Place for 13 years and after living in New York for so long, the Dark Place has become a kind of twisted version of the city filled with references from Alan’s life. Here are the five most interesting ones I spotted.

Oh Deer Diner Coffee

Alan Wake’s thermos of coffee is a staple of the series. And while this game sees the thermos playing a more vital role, allowing you to save, Remedy has doubled down on its coffee references with Oh Deer Diner Coffee, referencing both the game’s association with a mug of joe and the Old Deer Diner from Alan Wake.

I saw a trailer for this coffee ahead of the gameplay showcase, but Oh Deer Diner mugs can be seen throughout the demo. In one instance I even glimpsed an ‘OD Diner’ while watching Alan roam the Dark Place’s New York.

Old Gods of Asgard

This reference was pretty early in the demo. During Alan’s spot on a TV talk show, the camera cuts briefly to the band playing the show and it just so happens to be the Old Gods of Asgard, aka the Anderson brothers from the first game. We don’t hear them play, or at least I didn’t in the demo, but here’s hoping we will hear Children of the Elder God again:

Graffiti references

Graffiti is spread throughout the New York inspired Dark Place. It’s on nearly every wall, but when I read it closer I found plenty of references to both Alan Wake and the remedy universe. Some key writings were “Alice” and “You lost her,” referencing Alan’s wife Alice. There’s also “Scratch,” referencing Mr Scratch from the first game.

But what stood out to me most was “AWE,” which seems to be a reference to the Altered World Events from Control. Another Control reference can be seen with the Oceanview Motel, a building in the Dark Place. The plot thickens.

Nazareno’s Pizza

This is a nice little reference. Down one of the alleyways you can see a sign for a restaurant called Nazareno’s, which appears to be a reference to Remedy’s Principle Environment artist, Nazareno Urbano.

Night Springs

Last, but certainly not least, is another reference to the first Alan Wake. This time, it’s a poster for the new season of Night Springs. You may remember Night Springs as in-game TV show that acts as a homage to the Twilight Zone.

