2K Silicon Valley studio founded by Call of Duty director gets a name

2K Games officially named its new Silicon Valley studio today. The studio will be called “31st Union,” according to IGN.

The 2K Silicon Valley studio was founded in 2019 by former Sledgehammer Games co-founder and Call of Duty director Michael Condrey.

31st Union will have a culture that “champions inclusivity and greater representation,” according to Condrey. In the official announcement on 2K’s website, Condrey said the name and studio represented the “spirit of California in its diversity of thought, art, music, innovation, and cultural representation.” The founder added that the studio is already working on an “ambitious” new IP.

Nothing else is known beyond the existence of the new IP from 31st Union and there isn’t much to go on from the statement given. It could be years before more details emerge. With an emphasis on representation and inclusivity, it’s possible the company is hoping to tell stories from different perspectives and cultures. Condrey added that the studio believes “diverse perspectives and experiences” are important to storytelling and “creating a truly global entertainment experience.”

2K Games and 31st Union are both owned by Take-Two Interactive. Take-Two also owns other development branches, such as Rockstar, the studio behind GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Meanwhile, 2K Games is behind the popular title Borderlands. Take-Two trademarked the name 31st Union in November 2019.

It’ll likely take a few years before 31st Union establishes itself and we see a flagship title from the studio.