100 Thieves to host voting center at Cash App Compound for 2020 presidential election, unveils limited-time “VOTE” mural

Los Angeles County voters will have a new spot to hit the polls.

100 Thieves will host a voting center for the U.S. presidential election at the Cash App Compound’s parking lot starting Oct. 30, the organization announced today. The voting center will be open until Election Day on Nov. 3. The organization also partnered with graffiti artist Slick to create a limited-time “VOTE” mural that appears on a Cash App Compound wall.

Image via 100 Thieves

“Ever since we put down roots in this pocket of Los Angeles with the opening of the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound at the beginning of the year, we’ve been looking for ways to give back to the community,” 100 Thieves CEO and founder Nadeshot said.

The mural will be tweaked to say “we voted” on Nov. 2 and will remain there until Nov. 13. And to further encourage voter participation, Nadeshot gave 100 Thieves staff a paid vacation day on Election Day.

The 100 Thieves voting center, located at 6050 Jefferson Boulevard in Los Angeles, will follow state and county public health and safety guidelines. Voters will be asked to wear masks and gloves, made available for those who need it, and social distance at six-feet apart. And all surfaces will be wiped and sanitized after each voter.

Due to pandemic restrictions during a high-stakes election, many states, California included, are offering early voting. 100 Thieves’ voting center can potentially encourage more voters in the 18 to 34 demographic to hit the polls. This is especially important since only 52 percent of registered voters in those ages feel “extremely motivated to vote,” according to the Pew Research Center.