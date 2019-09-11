Gears of War 5 developers deploy server update to improve ping

Despite Gears of War 5’s wildly popular debut, taking out Fortnite as the most played game on Xbox Live, players have been experiencing ping and matchmaking issues. The Coalition Studio’s latest server update seeks to fix that, however.

The Gears developers informed fans with a tweet today, explaining that a “server-side update” should improve the lag and quality of the game.

The Coalition Studio on Twitter Gears5 Update: 11:30am PT, Sept 11 We have deployed a server-side update to our matchmaking parameters to improve ping and the balance of Ranked matches. We’ll continue to monitor our matchmaking and services.

The update looks to quell fans’ frustrations since high ping during Ranked matches is running rampant.

Gears design director Ryan Cleven said that the update will “increase wait time slightly” but should ultimately improve match quality and ping.

While the developers are hoping the update fixes this issue, some players are still reporting high ping while also tripling their wait time.

Not Today on Twitter @CoalitionGears triple the weight time for this @nodezero

Other players are reporting wait times of up to almost an hour.

Livo on Twitter @nodezero A member of our group shared his matchmaking experience. I don’t think a little longer will make too much difference 🤷‍♂️

This isn’t the only hiccup Gears 5 has had since launch. Single-player and multiplayer lobbies were facing connection issues as a result of error code 0x80004001, causing instability in matches.

Even with this rocky start, The Coalition Studio has been responsive to player feedback and is seeking to improve the fans’ gaming experience in Gears 5.