Gears 5 is going to “look better than Gears has ever looked” on Xbox Series X

Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s executive vice president of gaming, revealed last night that “enhancements” are coming to the latest title in the Gears series.

While it’s still unclear exactly what these “enhancements” entail, Gears 5 “looks better than Gears has ever looked,” according to Spencer.

Checking out some @GearsofWar "enhancements" with @MikeJRayner and team. Looks better than Gears has ever looked. pic.twitter.com/UimDDHO4Ie — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 4, 2020

Gears 5 supports 4K and 60 frames per second in both single and multiplayer modes. The improved version will likely ship with the Xbox Series X that will come later this year. With the newest Xbox reportedly able to achieve 120 frames per second, players will be able to see every detail of the world of Gears 5.

With the consumer-friendly Smart Delivery system in place, players might be able to see Gears 5 in all its glory the moment they get their hands on the Series X.

Related: Everything we know about the Xbox Series X

Microsoft promised that all Xbox Game Studios exclusives will support the program, which has been opened up to third-party developers as well. CD Projekt Red has already committed to the program with its upcoming title, Cyberpunk 2077.

Gears 5 proved to be a massive hit when it was released, even dethroning the ever-popular battle royale Fortnite briefly as the most-played game on Xbox Live.