How to get Frostland resources in Frostpunk 2

Establishing a growing city in Frostpunk 2 requires you to venture out and explore the Frostlands, tapping into resources to survive.

Recommended Videos

After establishing how your city works and functions within Frostpunk 2, it’s recommended you explore the Frostlands. But expanding depletes resources, uses workers, and costs Heatstamps. Several times while trial-running Frostpunk 2, I ignored the Frostlands, resulting in low food and heat quantities that I could have prevented. A low surplus will result in tensions between factions, especially during a Whiteout.

Here are a few tips I learned about the Frostlands that will save you headaches when expanding your city in Frostpunk 2.

How to explore the Frostlands in Frostpunk 2

Don’t sleep on clearing a path to a Waystation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Exploring the Frostlands requires you to Frostbreak the land toward an Old Waystation. Three Wayward stations exist during the Frostpunk 2 beta, but only the top and right-hand stations can house a Logistics District. Don’t waste time or energy trying to build a Logistics District through the bottom Old Waystation marker. Once the Logistics District has been constructed and running for several weeks, an area of the Frostland will become available. I chose to unlock the top Waystation marker, providing the necessary recourses I needed at around week 200.

How to build a Frostpunk 2 path in the Frostlands

Use the least amount of distance to create a path. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the Frostlands become unlocked, you’ll have access to the Raton Bunker, which contains food supplies. And you can begin building a trail from the Meagre Coal Mine to the city. To build a trail, click Connect Trail and line up the path through the black dot grid provided to you. Be sure to find the shortest distance for your path, reducing the time and energy needed to create it. Once the path is established, click the highlighted checkmark to start construction.

When to get Frostpunk 2 resources from Frostlands

A Whiteout will occur at around 200 weeks in Frostpunk 2, severely depleting your recourses. If you haven’t activated the Raton Bunker or constructed a trail from the Meagre Coal MIne, you’re likely to have the city crumble away from starvation and cold. Resources on the main map are limited and will expire around week 250. Tapping into the Frostpunk 2 Raton Bunker and Meagre Coal Mine in the Frostlands before the Whiteout occurs will get you through the storm with minimal issues.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more