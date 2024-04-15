How to survive a Whiteout in Frostpunk 2

Whiteout is the biggest danger in Frostpunk 2, and it will put you and your city to the test. Here’s everything you need to know about Whiteouts in Frostpunk 2, including how to prepare for and survive them.

What is a Whiteout in Frostpunk 2

Always know what’s coming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Whiteout is a period of extreme cold in Frostpunk 2. You can see the Whiteout approaching on the weather bar in the top right corner. It has a wind icon, and once it reaches the left side of the bar, the Whiteout begins.

During the Whiteout, the Heat demand of the city increases, and most importantly, all the expeditions halt until the storm is over. This means you can’t extract resources from outposts and must rely on the city’s stockpiles alone.

How to prepare for a Whiteout in Frostpunk 2

And the world goes dark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To prepare for a Whiteout, ensure there are enough resources in the city. Ideally, you want to ensure there’s a surplus of every resource, including Materials, Heat, and Food. However, since it’s unlikely to happen, prioritize Heat and Food above all.

Before the Whiteout begins, send out multiple expeditions into the Frostland to discover resource deposits and gather them. Don’t build new Districts in the city if you don’t need them because you can use those deposits once the city is low on stockpiles during the storm.

Once you have enough resources and the Whiteout has started, focus on resolving as many city issues as possible to reduce Tension. This may involve building more shelter or expanding the Districts and fulfilling promises to the communities.

You won’t be able to fix everything, and Tension will be high, and that’s okay. The main goal during the Whiteout is for you to survive and remain a Steward of the city.

