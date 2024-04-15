How to get Heatstamps in Frostpunk 2

Heatstamps are the prime source of income within the city builder Frostpunk 2, and without them, the people will kick you out of the city as Steward. Here are tips and strategies we’ve tested to keep the money flowing while you expand.

Surviving as Steward during the early-game stages of Frostpunk 2 is difficult without a form of Heatstamp management. During the first weeks as Steward, the weather is nice, and it’ll seem like you have plenty of time to set up resources. But be mindful of a Whiteout as it prevents construction and lowers productivity from existing districts. Running out of Heatstamps can also increase tension, which could result in being forced into early retirement.

What are Heatstamps used for in Frostpunk 2?

Watch your goods output to ensure you are not losing Heatstamps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Heatstamps are the main source of currency, originally used to collect a quantity of heat. To construct anything in Frostpunk 2, Heatstamps are required. Spending Heatstamps requires patience and a plan, or you’ll end up with an empty bank when you need Heatstamps the most. Management of your Heatstamps is critical during the early stages of Frostpunk 2. Constructing districts and buildings too quickly or out of order can have disastrous results.

How to earn Heatstamps in Frostpunk 2

At the beginning of Frostpunk 2, you earn a minimum of 12 Heatstamps per week. But this can increase. Heatstamps are earned through natural progression steps like an increase in population or through laws that can force the people of your city to pay for basic goods. An unmet demand for goods will result in a small loss of Heatstamps per week.

To ensure that your goods demands are consistently met, be sure to have equal parts of housing and industrial districts. For example, if you have at least one housing district, you need an industrial district.

What laws increase Heatstamps in Frostpunk 2?

Pass these laws to increase Heatstamps. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Located through the Propose a Law tab is an Economy tab. The game naturally steers you to pass an economic law, but you can speed up the process by focusing on it when the council members are in session. The first bill listed is Basic Necessities, which can put into effect the Paid Essentials law. Passing this law increases your Heatstamp income by a small percentage.

Allowing outsiders into the city increases your Heatstamps through an increase in population. But be careful to ensure you have enough housing and that tensions aren’t out of control. A Community Service law in Frostpunk 2 also increases your average weekly Heatstamps, as does the Cotangion Prevention law.

