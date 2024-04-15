5 Frostpunk 2 tips and tricks for survival

Frostpunk 2’s frozen wasteland is ruthless. To make sure your city survives and you don’t get ousted as its leader, follow these five important tips and tricks for survival in Frostpunk 2.

Best survival tips for Frostpunk 2

Take the time to listen to your people

Sometimes you have to make a hard choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your citizens’ Trust is your most important resource in Frostpunk 2. Without Trust, you will be stripped of your role as the Steward and the game will end. I recommend you regularly pause the game and take time to look at the Tension level and relations with the communities. You can usually lower the Tension level by building certain Districts, and you can raise Trust by doing favors for factions or researching their proposed ideas.

This is also a great moment to take a look at the promises you’ve made, like funding projects or agendas, to make sure you don’t forget about them.

Expand Districts before building new ones

Make the most of your space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I often forget you can expand Districts, and it’s an important feature. Every District in Frostpunk 2 can be expanded to increase its output and gain a new building slot. This can increase buildings’ output even further, so I highly recommend you expand your existing Districts before building new ones. Also, consider setting aside some free space to expand your Districts.

Build a Logistics District and explore the Frostland

Endless dangers and opportunities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Resources near your city are very limited. There are only a few deposits of each resource, and to get more, you have to travel into the Frostland. To do that, you need to build a Logistics District at the Old Waystation and start sending out Frostland Teams to explore. They will find new locations you can build outposts on to gather resources.

Have extra resources to survive a Whiteout

An old enemy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Forstpunk 2, the frozen wasteland is occasionally engulfed by a Whiteout—a harsh, long-lasting storm. During the storm, your Heat demand increases and your Frostland Teams can’t work. Make sure to stock up on Coal and Food in advance by building districts and expanding them, as well as sending expeditions into the wasteland for resources.

Negotiate on Laws

All they need is a little push. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Citizens will rarely have a unanimous verdict on your proposed Laws. Instead of leaving the decision to chance, always negotiate with communities to achieve the outcome you want. The trickiest part is you’ll have to make a promise to convince the community.

Look for promises that benefit the city, or at least don’t harm it. I often go for funding projects or agendas because those are the easiest ones to fulfill. However, if one of the promises is to accept the policy I want, it’s a great way to kill two birds with one stone. Just don’t promise too many policies, or you won’t be able to accept all of them in time because of the Council’s Recess.

