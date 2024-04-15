Frostpunk 2 city
Image via 11 bit studios
Category:
Frostpunk

5 Frostpunk 2 tips and tricks for survival

One step ahead of the cold.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 11:59 am

Frostpunk 2’s frozen wasteland is ruthless. To make sure your city survives and you don’t get ousted as its leader, follow these five important tips and tricks for survival in Frostpunk 2.

Recommended Videos

Best survival tips for Frostpunk 2

Take the time to listen to your people

Separated Families decision window in Frostpunk 2
Sometimes you have to make a hard choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your citizens’ Trust is your most important resource in Frostpunk 2. Without Trust, you will be stripped of your role as the Steward and the game will end. I recommend you regularly pause the game and take time to look at the Tension level and relations with the communities. You can usually lower the Tension level by building certain Districts, and you can raise Trust by doing favors for factions or researching their proposed ideas.

This is also a great moment to take a look at the promises you’ve made, like funding projects or agendas, to make sure you don’t forget about them.

Expand Districts before building new ones

District expansion feature in Frostpunk 2
Make the most of your space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I often forget you can expand Districts, and it’s an important feature. Every District in Frostpunk 2 can be expanded to increase its output and gain a new building slot. This can increase buildings’ output even further, so I highly recommend you expand your existing Districts before building new ones. Also, consider setting aside some free space to expand your Districts.

Build a Logistics District and explore the Frostland

Frostland map in Frostpunk 2
Endless dangers and opportunities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Resources near your city are very limited. There are only a few deposits of each resource, and to get more, you have to travel into the Frostland. To do that, you need to build a Logistics District at the Old Waystation and start sending out Frostland Teams to explore. They will find new locations you can build outposts on to gather resources.

Have extra resources to survive a Whiteout

Frostpunk 2 city in the storm
An old enemy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Forstpunk 2, the frozen wasteland is occasionally engulfed by a Whiteout—a harsh, long-lasting storm. During the storm, your Heat demand increases and your Frostland Teams can’t work. Make sure to stock up on Coal and Food in advance by building districts and expanding them, as well as sending expeditions into the wasteland for resources.

Negotiate on Laws

Law negotiation screen in Frostpunk 2
All they need is a little push. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Citizens will rarely have a unanimous verdict on your proposed Laws. Instead of leaving the decision to chance, always negotiate with communities to achieve the outcome you want. The trickiest part is you’ll have to make a promise to convince the community.

Look for promises that benefit the city, or at least don’t harm it. I often go for funding projects or agendas because those are the easiest ones to fulfill. However, if one of the promises is to accept the policy I want, it’s a great way to kill two birds with one stone. Just don’t promise too many policies, or you won’t be able to accept all of them in time because of the Council’s Recess.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get Heatstamps in Frostpunk 2
The central hub and city in Frostpunk 2
Category: Frostpunk
Frostpunk
How to get Heatstamps in Frostpunk 2
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How to get more Frostland Teams in Frostpunk 2
Frostpunk 2 city in the Frostland plains
Category: Frostpunk
Frostpunk
How to get more Frostland Teams in Frostpunk 2
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How to survive a Whiteout in Frostpunk 2
Frostpunk 2 city during a Whiteout
Category: Frostpunk
Frostpunk
How to survive a Whiteout in Frostpunk 2
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Heatstamps in Frostpunk 2
The central hub and city in Frostpunk 2
Category: Frostpunk
Frostpunk
How to get Heatstamps in Frostpunk 2
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How to get more Frostland Teams in Frostpunk 2
Frostpunk 2 city in the Frostland plains
Category: Frostpunk
Frostpunk
How to get more Frostland Teams in Frostpunk 2
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How to survive a Whiteout in Frostpunk 2
Frostpunk 2 city during a Whiteout
Category: Frostpunk
Frostpunk
How to survive a Whiteout in Frostpunk 2
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 15, 2024
Author
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.