Forza Motorsport has many new features in the reboot of the series, one of which is the new Segment Score system—but what exactly is it?

Segment Scores will appear on every track in every game mode in Forza Motorsport, though are most prominent in Practice sessions as a timer will appear at the bottom of the screen showing your pace through a particular area of the track.

Using Segment Scores can help you to improve your performance and become a better driver, though it helps to understand the system—which is exactly what we have done here.

What is a Segment Score in Forza Motorsport?

Check your Segment Score in the top-right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Segment Score in Forza Motorsport provides an assessment of your driving through a particular area of the track using an internal algorithm that calculates the potential of the car you’re driving, including any upgrades to a car, against how quickly you get through that Segment.

Usually, Segment Scores are provided after a string of corners on a track or after a key area, and provide accurate feedback on where you have performed well and where you can find improvements.

The lowest Segment Score is 1.0, which is given after you leave the track or have a collision in that Segment, while the highest is a perfect 10. Between those numbers, full decimal points are used, so you could score 7.9 in one Segment and 9.4 in another.

You will receive XP for your car based on your Segment Score, with bonuses provided for achieving a personal best in the Segment.

How to get a higher Segment Score in Forza Motorsport

Higher Segment Scores in Forza Motorsport can be achieved by completing a Segment quickly, or with better control, with the best approach to increasing your Segment Score being to stick to the recommended racing line.

Make sure you stick to the track, as exiting will automatically result in 1.0 Segment Score no matter how quickly you complete it, and avoid collisions with other drivers. Again, this automatically results in the minimum score.

Practice sessions provide the best chance to maximize your Segment Score as you can try different approaches on each lap, varying where you brake, the entry to a corner you take, and how you hit the throttle when you exit.

If you have the Rewind feature made available in your settings, you can always retry a Segment to increase your score.

About the author