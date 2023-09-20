You might be entitled to a Fortnite refund thanks to the FTC

Some Fortnite gamers (or their parents) could be getting some cash soon.

In December 2022, Epic Games and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reached a settlement addressing concerns related to the past designs of Fortnite‘s item shop and refund systems. Under this settlement, Epic Games was required to pay $245 million to the FTC, and now, players have the opportunity to claim a share of it.

The FTC already started sending out emails to players that it believes to be eligible for refunds. As of now, account owners who meet any of the following criteria can anticipate an email from the FTC as they will qualify for the Fortnite settlement refund.

“Parents whose children made an unauthorized credit card purchase in the Epic Games Store between Jan. 2017 and Nov. 2018.”

“Fortnite players who were charged in-game currency (V-Bucks) for unwanted in-game items (such as cosmetics, llamas, or battle passes) between Jan. 2017 and Sept. 2022.”

“Fortnite players whose accounts were locked between Jan. 2017 and Sept. 2022 after disputing unauthorized charges with their credit card companies.”

Even if you don’t recall the specifics, you can still file a claim with your Epic Account ID or claim number. Many Fortnite fans have hesitated to seek a refund due to Epic’s strict policy of banning players who issue chargebacks. However, it’s important to note that this policy doesn’t apply in this case. With the FTC overseeing the process, your Fortnite account remains secure, and filing a claim won’t have any adverse impact.

Fortnite fans have until Jan.17, 2024 to submit their claims, and payouts won’t be issued before that date. Additionally, payouts won’t commence immediately after the claim period ends, so there’s still some time before Fortnite players can expect to receive their refunds.

