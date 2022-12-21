Epic Games has come toe-to-toe with the Federal Trade Commission regarding allegations of the Fortnite developer’s violation of the “Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act” (COPPA).

The battle royale developers will have to pay $520 million dollars as a form of compensation to the FTC and affected players. The FTC claims Epic Games broke privacy rules regarding the gathering of information from individuals under the age of 13 and used “dark patterns” to trick players into purchasing cosmetics.

Epic Games will pay a hefty $275 million in fines to the FTC, with the remaining $245 million making its way into gamers’ pockets. But how will you know if you’re a candidate for this refund? If you bought a collection of skins, will you get your money back?

How to tell if you qualify for the Fortnite settlement refund?

Image via Epic Games

If you are a part of the following, you will receive a refund:

“Parents whose children made an unauthorized credit card purchase in the Epic Games Store between Jan. 2017 and Nov. 2018”

Fortnite players who were charged in-game currency (V-Bucks) for unwanted in-game items (such as cosmetics, llamas, or battle passes) between Jan. 2017 and Sept. 2022

Fortnite players whose accounts were locked between Jan. 2017 and Sept. 2022 after disputing unauthorized charges with their credit card companies.”

If you think you’re a part of the group affected, you’ll have to wait and see if you’re getting your refund.

You can always sign up for email notifications to see if you’re a candidate.

This might be an excellent opportunity for some deserved compensation, however, these types of events bring in a massive collection of scams. Be wary of any offers or emails that appear in the coming months, and always ensure you’re not getting scammed.