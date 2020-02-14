You can now play CS:GO’s Dust 2 in Fortnite’s Search and Destroy mode

If you’re one of those CS:GO players who only queues up Dust 2 in ranked matches, you’re probably going to want to check out this new addition to Fortnite.

Team Evolve has created a fully functioning recreation of Dust 2 in Fortnite, using the game’s new Search and Destroy mode. It’s literally just like playing the same map and mode in a completely different game.

The new mode, which was community made and adopted by Epic into an official mode, takes heavy influence from CS:GO. It includes the ability to earn currency and buy weapons at the beginning of each round where one team attacks a bombsite and the other defends.

Dust 2 has been recreated with amazing detail by Team Evolve, including every box and head glitch players have grown accustomed to playing over many years.

The recreation of the CS:GO classic is reminiscent of last week’s reveal of a remake of Call of Duty’s Nuketown map in Fortnite. That one is also immaculately remade down to very minute details.

There’s no shortage of talented creators and map-makers doing incredible things in Fortnite right now and anyone can reap the benefits simply by using the codes generated along with them.