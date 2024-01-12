Will there be a Taylor Swift Fortnite concert?

A Taylor Swift Fortnite concert sounds like a dream. Considering the singer’s events worldwide sell out in a matter of minutes, an engaging Fortnite live event would be an amazing treat for the fans.

Toward the end of 2023, Epic Games amped up its collaboration game once again, introducing artists like Eminem to the Fortnite world. The rapper’s concert was so successful that Fortnite had to repeat the Eminem event after a server overload. The demand for the Eminem live event had Fortnite fans speculating, and Taylor Swift’s name started coming up, especially on TikTok and YouTube.

Is Taylor Swift coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite concerts allow players to witness impressive sets of performance that aren’t limited by real world physics. Image via Epic Games

No, a Taylor Swift concert in Fortnite seems unlikely at the moment. Neither party has made any statements regarding a future collaboration, and Taylor Swift could be an impossible booking for Epic.

With Taylor Swift rejecting the Super Bowl’s halftime show a couple of times already, I’m not quite sure how Fortnite could convince the artist to enter the gaming world. The NFL famously does not pay artists for the Super Bowl outside of covering the costs of staging their halftime show productions, but usually many artists agree to do the show thanks to the massive exposure they’ll receive. Taylor Swift is already one of the most famous artists in the world, so it doesn’t seem likely that she needs any that much extra cash or exposure from Epic Games.

If Epic and Taylor Swift eventually agree on a collaboration, both parties would share the news on their social media accounts via teasers. Most artists tend to send cryptic tweets before their Fortnite arrivals. During this time, Fortnite data miners also dig up in-game files that confirm the collaboration before its official release.

It also takes a while for Epic to set up collaborations that involve in-game concerts. These kinds of partnerships are more complex than releasing a single playable skin, and there have been significant time gaps between Fortnite concerts in the past.