Fortnite Chapter Four is here and it hit the live servers with a packed battle pass featuring many new faces. Throughout Chapter Four, season one, players will get to unlock new additions to their cosmetics collections.

In addition to Fortnite originals, Epic Games will once again shape up the season around various collaborations, including My Hero Academia. Characters like Deku (Izuku Midoriya), Bakugo, and Uraraka will make their way to the Fortnite island, and fans can wait for them while working on unlocking originals like Nezumi.

Who is Nezumi in Fortnite?

Nezumi is one of the main characters of Fortnite Chapter four, and she’s also an unlockable skin in the battle pass.

Nezumi’s sight beyond is likely to have an impact on the course of the storyline in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.

How to get Nezumi in Fortnite

Nezumi’s featured on the ninth page of Fortnite’s Chapter Four, season one battle pass. Players can get Nezumi with nine Battle Stars—but there’s a prerequisite.

Before you get to unlock Nezumi for nine Battle Stars, you’ll need to unlock six rewards on battle pass Page nine. This means you’ll be required to spend 29 Battle Stars on page nine before you get to Nezumi, totaling the Battle Stars required to unlock her at 38.

There’s also an alternate style for Nezumi called Exile Nezumi, waiting to be unlocked on page 10 of the battle pass. Similar to the first one, Exile Nezumi requires players to unlock six rewards on page 10 first, meaning a total of 34 Battle Stars will be required to unlock the alternate style.