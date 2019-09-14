With the latest set of Fortnite missions comes challenges that require going to specific locations on the map. The same can be said with the new ‘A Meteoric Rise’ limited-time mission, which asks players to touch a giant glowing cube, enter a Rift above Loot Lake and search a landing pod within a meteor.

Players who wish to complete this challenge don’t have to worry about doing all three steps in one match.

Here’s where to touch a giant glowing cube, enter a Rift above Loot Lake and search a landing pod within a meteor in Fortnite season X.

Touch a giant glowing cube

This mission can be achieved by searching for the Floating Island, which doesn’t have a specific location on the map since it is constantly moving. As of writing, the island can be found at Snobby Shores on the map.

Skydive down towards the island—but instead of landing on top, remain skydiving and use the force field around the island to fly down towards the cube carrying it.

Screengrab via Epic Games

It should be the giant purple cube underneath. Taking advantage of your flying state, move towards the cube and touch it and you should bounce off of it and complete the first step of the mission.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Enter a rift above Loot Lake

Screengrab via Epic Games

This one is extremely simple, just head to Loot Lake and go into the big orb in the center to enter the rift.

Search a landing pod in a meteor

Screengrab via Epic Games

For the last step, you must skydive down to the meteor currently located near the unnamed factory at Dusty Depot. Once you land on the meteor, you must locate a large cave on the side pointing towards Dusty. When entering this cave, you’ll find an opened escape pod inside. Now hold the interact button to search this pod, and you’ll get the challenge complete.