26 mins ago Fortnite

Fortnite Meteoric Rise challenges: How to unlock The Scientist skin

Get a free legendary skin by completing eight simple challenges.

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s latest pack of limited-time challenges for season X are now available for players in the new “Meteoric Rise” mission.

Fortnite’s season X Battle Pass takes a different approach to weekly challenges by releasing missions with tasks that grant Battle Stars, XP, and rewards upon completion. Some of these missions are only available for a limited time, however, and this new set is categorized as “Mystery” and lasts a long 22 days before the challenges leave the game.

That means players will want to get their objectives complete as fast as they can. Unlike regular 1 week limited-time missions, this one allows all objectives to be completed one after the other instead of waiting for each one to unlock per day.

The best thing about these mystery challenges are that they grant all battle stars and a free Legendary skin and back bling, The Scientist outfit.

Mission challenges

ChallengeAmount
Destroy structures with Junk Rifts10
Visit different Rift Zones in a single match3
Eliminate opponents in Rift Zones7
Search chests or ammo boxes in Rift Zones20
Land in a Rift Zone and place Top 10 in Solos, Duos or Squads1
Consume Glitched Foraged items with different effects4
Touch a giant glowing cube, enter a Rift above Loot Lake and search a landing pod within a meteor3

Mission rewards

ChallengeReward
Complete one challenge to earn the reward item10 Battle Stars
Complete two challenges to earn the reward item10 Battle Stars
Complete three challenges to earn the reward item10 Battle Stars
Complete four challenges to earn the reward itemStar Surge legendary back bling
Complete five challenges to earn the reward item10 Battle Stars
Complete six challenges to earn the reward item10 Battle Stars
Complete seven challenges to earn the reward itemThe Scientist legendary outfit