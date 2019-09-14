Fortnite Meteoric Rise challenges: How to unlock The Scientist skin

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s latest pack of limited-time challenges for season X are now available for players in the new “Meteoric Rise” mission.

Fortnite’s season X Battle Pass takes a different approach to weekly challenges by releasing missions with tasks that grant Battle Stars, XP, and rewards upon completion. Some of these missions are only available for a limited time, however, and this new set is categorized as “Mystery” and lasts a long 22 days before the challenges leave the game.

That means players will want to get their objectives complete as fast as they can. Unlike regular 1 week limited-time missions, this one allows all objectives to be completed one after the other instead of waiting for each one to unlock per day.

The best thing about these mystery challenges are that they grant all battle stars and a free Legendary skin and back bling, The Scientist outfit.

Mission challenges

Challenge Amount Destroy structures with Junk Rifts 10 Visit different Rift Zones in a single match 3 Eliminate opponents in Rift Zones 7 Search chests or ammo boxes in Rift Zones 20 Land in a Rift Zone and place Top 10 in Solos, Duos or Squads 1 Consume Glitched Foraged items with different effects 4 Touch a giant glowing cube, enter a Rift above Loot Lake and search a landing pod within a meteor 3

Mission rewards