Where to find Week 2 Monarch Level Up Tokens in Fortnite

The second set of Monarch’s weekly Level Up quests has arrived, with seven new locations for players to find and collect Level Up Tokens. Last week’s quests rewarded players with Monarch’s Shattered Wings back bling, and this week, players will receive a matching weapon wrap to complement their setup.

Monarch outfit is available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop for 1,200 V-bucks until the end of Chapter Three, season one, which is set to last until March 19. Besides Monarch’s additional items and styles, the Level Up quests also grant 28 XP levels to make the task of maxing out the battle pass or unlocking super styles that much easier.

Level Up Tokens from the second week of quests can be found fairly close to named locations, with a couple of exceptions that are in more remote places on the map. This week’s locations are northwest of Sanctuary, northwest of Condo Canyon, northeast of Sleepy Sound, north of Greasy Grove, west of Chonker’s Speedway, at Sunburned Shacks, and inside Covert Cavern.

Here’s where to find all week two Monarch Level Up Tokens.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Ida Isometsä

Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token northwest of Sanctuary

Screengrab via Epic Games

On top of a hill northwest of Sanctuary, next to a wooden bench

Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token northwest of Condo Canyon

Screengrab via Epic Games

On top of a cliff with a porta-potty, a few cacti and two ziplines

Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token northeast of Sleepy Sound

Screengrab via Epic Games

Near water on the northeast side of Sleepy Sound

Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token north of Greasy Grove

Screengrab via Epic Games

On the roof of a small building, north side of Greasy Grove

Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token west of Chonker’s Speedway

Screengrab via Epic Games

Inside the small house close to the sea

Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token at Sunburned Shacks

Screengrab via Epic Games

On the patio of the red house east of Mighty Monument

Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token at Covert Cavern

Screengrab via Epic Games

On an elevated platform inside Covert Cavern

Collecting all seven tokens from week two will unlock the Monarch’s Glow weapon wrap, as well as seven XP levels.