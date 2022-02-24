Where to find Week 2 Monarch Level Up Tokens in Fortnite

The second set of Monarch’s weekly Level Up quests has arrived, with seven new locations for players to find and collect Level Up Tokens. Last week’s quests rewarded players with Monarch’s Shattered Wings back bling, and this week, players will receive a matching weapon wrap to complement their setup.
Monarch outfit is available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop for 1,200 V-bucks until the end of Chapter Three, season one, which is set to last until March 19. Besides Monarch’s additional items and styles, the Level Up quests also grant 28 XP levels to make the task of maxing out the battle pass or unlocking super styles that much easier.
Level Up Tokens from the second week of quests can be found fairly close to named locations, with a couple of exceptions that are in more remote places on the map. This week’s locations are northwest of Sanctuary, northwest of Condo Canyon, northeast of Sleepy Sound, north of Greasy Grove, west of Chonker’s Speedway, at Sunburned Shacks, and inside Covert Cavern.
Here’s where to find all week two Monarch Level Up Tokens.
Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token northwest of Sanctuary
- On top of a hill northwest of Sanctuary, next to a wooden bench
Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token northwest of Condo Canyon
- On top of a cliff with a porta-potty, a few cacti and two ziplines
Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token northeast of Sleepy Sound
- Near water on the northeast side of Sleepy Sound
Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token north of Greasy Grove
- On the roof of a small building, north side of Greasy Grove
Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token west of Chonker’s Speedway
- Inside the small house close to the sea
Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token at Sunburned Shacks
- On the patio of the red house east of Mighty Monument
Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token at Covert Cavern
- On an elevated platform inside Covert Cavern
Collecting all seven tokens from week two will unlock the Monarch’s Glow weapon wrap, as well as seven XP levels.