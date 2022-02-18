Where to find Week One Monarch Level Up tokens in Fortnite

Many outfits in Fortnite have a counterpart that seems to be from a different dimension. These skins bear a strong resemblance to the original but have a dark side to them, which is why they belong to the Shadow or Dark series.

The latest member of the Shadow series is Monarch, who was added to Fortnite in February 2022. The outfit can be purchased for 1,200 V-bucks, and it comes with quests that grant even more cosmetic items and styles for the skin. Shattered Wings back bling, Monarch’s Glow weapon wrap, and additional, golden styles are obtained upon completing the quests, as well as 28 XP levels.

Monarch’s level up quest pack includes four sets of weekly quests, each one containing seven challenges that add up to a total of 28. Quests are completed by collecting level up tokens that are scattered across the map.

Here’s where to find all week one Monarch Level Up Tokens.

Image via Epic Games

The first set of tokens can be found from small landmarks around the map; Mighty Monument, Sunflower Saplings, Happy Camper, Sandblast Estate, Rocky Residence, east of Greasy Grove, and northeast of Logjam Lumberyard.

Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token at Mighty Monument

Screengrab via Epic Games

On a small island east of Mighty Monument

Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token at Sunflower Saplings

Screengrab via Epic Games

South of Sleepy Sound, next to large bushes

Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token at Happy Camper

Screengrab via Epic Games

On a campsite southeast of Covert Cavern

Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token at Sandblast Estate

Screengrab via Epic Games

On the patio at the back of the house

Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token at Rocky Residence

Screengrab via Epic Games

In the livingroom at Rocky Residence

Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token East of Greasy Grove

Screengrab via Epic Games

In the middle of the bridge that connects the grass and the desert area

Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token Northeast of Logjam Lumberyard

Screengrab via Epic Games

On top of a mountain northeast of Logjam Lumberyard

Collecting the first set of tokens will unlock the Shattered Wings back bling along with seven XP levels.