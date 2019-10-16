Where to find upgrade benches in Fortnite Chapter 2

Upgrade benches are one of the new additions in Fortnite Chapter Two.
There are different benches located around the new map that was introduced for Chapter Two. They offer players the option to upgrade a weapon instead of searching through chests and floor loot.
To upgrade a weapon, players must walk up to a bench and spend materials to increase its rarity.
Here are the material costs for each rarity upgrade:
- Common to Uncommon: 50 wood, metal, and brick
- Uncommon to Rare: 150 wood, metal, and brick
- Rare to Epic: 250 wood, metal, and brick
- Epic to Legendary: 250 wood, metal, and brick
There are several benches located around the map, which are marked on the map below.
Players will be able to find weapon benches in the following POIs:
- Craggy Cliffs
- Pleasant Park
- South of Steamy Stacks
- Dirty Docks
- Weeping Woods
- Retail Row
The introduction of these benches might help players avoid RNG issues when they’re having trouble finding better loot.
Everybody in Fortnite can harvest materials to spend on a bench, so ideally, players could turn an Uncommon weapon into a Legendary rather safely.