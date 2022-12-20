Where to find traffic lights for Winterfest 2022 in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Winterfest 2022 is here in full force, offering players plenty of ways to earn free cosmetic rewards and battle pass experience over the holiday break. One of these quests asks the player to help spread holiday cheer by decorating as many traffic lights as they can find on the map. To do this, players will need to interact with a previously benign item.

There are a handful of traffic lights across the map that players can use to complete the objective. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find and how to decorate traffic lights during Fortnite’s Winterfest 2022.

Where to find traffic lights in Fortnite

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

Since you’ll only need to get three traffic lights, you should head to Faulty Splits so that you’ll be able to accomplish it all in one go. There are two traffic lights in this POI, one on the north and west side of the town. You’ll know you’re close when you see the white diamond with an exclamation point inside denoting the location of the objectives.

You’ll find the last traffic light you need at a gas station to the direct west of the Faulty Splits POI, so head there after you get both at the main location. Once you find it, interact with it by pressing the prompted button. Once you’ve completed the objective, you’ll notice the experience being awarded to your account.

There are other traffic light locations on the map, but the close arrangement of these three will be enough for you to complete the quest in a single match. That’s all you need to know about how to decorate the traffic lights in Fortnite’s Winterfest 2022 event.