In Fortnite Chapter 2, water is kind of a big thing. There’s a new map for the latest chapter and it features a lot of water, whether it be lakes or streams.

While you could swim if you wanted to, you might as well boat across using the new Motorboat. It’s much quicker than swimming, which should help you get around the map more easily. It is much louder, though, so just keep that in mind if you think other players may be nearby.

And thankfully, there are a lot of different locations that Motorboats can spawn. Unsurprisingly, all of the spawn points are along the water. So if you’re in between Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges, you might have to travel a little bit to get a boat.

With the Motorboat, completing the New World challenges should be much easier. At the very least, the challenges that involve discovering locations or landmarks should be completed much quicker than if you were to just run around the map.