The Monarch Level Up Pack Quests are an invaluable addition to Fortnite players looking to fully level up their battle pass before the end of Chapter Three, season one.

Players can purchase the pack for 1,200 V-Bucks and will get access to four weeks’ worth of seven weekly quests that require you to collect a Level Up Token around the map. Each token completes the quest and rewards the player with a full level’s worth of experience.

One of these tokens is located in the mountainous northern region of the island, northeast of the Logjam Lumberyard. Here’s where to find it.

Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token northeast of Logjam Lumberyard in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

The location of the Monarch Level Up Token northeast of Logjam Lumberyard is marked by the blue marker above. It’s located on an elevated ridge that’s only accessible by an uphill path to the north, by dropping in from the Battle Bus, or by building.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Each token is player-specific, so don’t be worried if you see another player get to the spot first. You will still get credit for acquiring the token. Grabbing it instantly rewards you with a full level’s worth of experience.