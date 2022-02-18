All Monarch Level Up Pack Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 1

The new Monarch Level Up Quest Pack has arrived in the Fortnite store, giving players direct access to the new Monarch skin as well as a handful of weekly quests.

These quests can be completed to earn up to 28 levels of the battle pass but have to be completed before the end of the season. Quests are completed by collecting Level Up Tokens around the map. Seven quests are made available each week until the season ends on March 19.

The darkness is growing…



Embrace the darkness with the new Level Up Quest Pack. Grab the Pack, instantly unlock the Monarch Outfit and also gain access to additional Quests to earn cosmetic rewards and up to 28 levels before the end of the Season!https://t.co/xGBjZIS4O9 pic.twitter.com/gZQ0rOGuMY — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 17, 2022

The pack costs 1,200 V-Bucks and you still have access to the week one quests even if you purchase the pack in week two.

Completing each quest rewards a full level of experience, and completing an entire week’s worth of quest unlocks a new cosmetic. Here are all the quests in the pack, per week.

Week one Monarch Level Up Pack Quests

Collect a Level Up Token…

Northeast of Logjam Lumberyard

East of Greasy Grove

At Sunflower’s Saplings

At Sandblast Estates

At Rocky Residence

At Mighty Monument

At Happy Camper

Collect all seven week one tokens to unlock the Monarch’s Shattered Wings back bling.

The week two quests will become available on Feb. 24 at 8am CT.