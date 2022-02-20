Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token at Sandblast Estates in Fortnite

The Monarch Quest Pack went live recently in Fortnite, bringing fans more to do each week. Considering Chapter Three’s first season is due to rotate out in a month, most players are looking for additional ways to gain XP and max out their battle passes.

Though the challenges introduced with the Monarch Quest Pack are relatively simple, the brief location descriptions can make it difficult to complete them.

In one of these challenges, players will need to pick up the Level Up Token in Sandblast Estates. This location doesn’t have a name tag on the map, but it’s located right below Chonker’s Speedway.

Where can you find the Monarch Level Up token at Sandblast Estates in Fortnite?

Screengrab via Epic Games

To find Sandblast Estates in Fortnite, you’ll need to head south from Chonker’s Speedway. As you get closer to Sandblast Estates, you should notice a two-story home and vehicles sitting right outside.

The Monarch Level up token in Sandblast Estates is located in the backyard of the two-story home close to some patio furniture close to the nearby body of water.

Screengrab via Epic Games

There are seven Level Up Tokens available in Fortnite each week. If you’re looking to collect all of them in a single go, you should try to get a vehicle right after you land. You can collect multiple tokens with a vehicle, but you may still need to start a new match to collect all of them since you won’t have time to collect all Level Up Tokens depending on how the Storm closes.