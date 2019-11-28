Where to find the letter ‘E’ in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 1

The last letter in “Fortnite” is now available to all players. Those who have collected all other seven letters in past weeks can get this last one and earn the Chapter 2, season 1 special skin.

Fortnite players were welcomed to a whole new mission, Dive, on Nov. 28. As in every weekly set, this one also brings a secret loading screen.

Every mission has 11 individual challenges that will reward players with experience and progression when completed. Once players finish eight of these challenges, they’ll unlock a loading screen that can be used to find a hint of the location of a secret letter.

IMG via Epic Games

There are a total of eight letters spelling “Fortnite”, and players must collect all of them to unlock the special skin for Chapter 2, season 1.

The last letter, “E”, is located on the bridge outside the lake near Slurpy Swamp and Misty Meadows. This is the location that the loading screen shows, and players must build toward the top of a street light to see and grab the letter.

IMG via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

If you are having difficulty locating the letter, remember that you need to complete eight challenges from the Dive mission, or the letter won’t show up when you approach it.

Once you collect it, this season’s special skin will appear in your locker and will be ready to be used in your next match.

Good luck and have fun!