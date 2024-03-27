Category:
Where to find the Hand Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2

Find the Hand Cannon to start wreaking havoc in Fortnite.
Mar 26, 2024
The Hand Cannon in Fortnite.
The Hand Cannon is one of the most iconic weapons in Fortnite. This deadly handgun rotates around the vault and has become available again in Chapter Five, Season Two, leaving players wondering how they can find it this time.

Fortnite keeps the gameplay experience as fresh as can be with new battle royale cosmetics and a weapon rotation. Epic Games then regularly nerfs and buffs weapons while also changing their availability in the process. The Hand Cannon is a classic Deagle that quickly made its name as a one-shotting machine when it first arrived.

Whenever this weapon returns, players can see its arrival via Hand Cannon quests.

Where to get the Hand Cannon in Fortnite

The Hand Cannon in Fortnite.
To get the Hand Cannon in Fortnite, you need to find it on the map as it appears in chests and ground loot. This means you can get your hands on the Hand Cannon anytime while looting around the battle royale map. Alternatively, you can also receive this weapon after eliminating a Fortnite opponent—if they were using it, that is.

If you’d like to increase your odds of finding a Hand Cannon in Fortnite, you can prioritize choosing some of the best places to land where there will be more loot.

What are the Hand Cannon’s Rarities in Fortnite?

The Hand Cannon comes in three rarities in Fortnite: Rare, Epic, and Legendary. While finding that elusive orange Hand Cannon can take a while, you should stumble upon plenty of Rare Hand Cannons in the process.

What makes the Hand Cannon good in Fortnite?

The Hand Cannon deals very high damage in Fortnite. Most players try to land a single shot with the Hand Cannon then switch to Assault Rifles to guarantee takedowns. During the Hand Cannon’s glory days, players could one-shot enemies from long distances. While the weapon still has high damage, you might need to land follow-up shots.

