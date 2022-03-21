Where to find tanks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Tanks are here in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2. The latest vehicle to join Fortnite gives players a powerful way to travel as a group, equipped with a canon and gunner seats. Also, you can use this vehicle solo to head around the map in the most armored vehicle in the game.

With its canon, the tank only needs two or three shots to fully decimate the health and shields of players thinning the herd and moving your one spot closer to a victory royale. Given their many uses you’re most definitely going to want to know where you can find tanks if not to use, simply to be prepared for an encounter.

There isn’t just one tank location in the game, so here is everything you need to know about which locations tanks can be found in.

Where to find tanks in Fortnite Chapter 3

Screengrab via Epic Games

There are multiple locations that players can head to and find tanks in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2. These include Coney Crossroads, Rocky Reels, The Daily Bugle, The Fortress, and Tilted Towers.

You won’t need to do too much searching to find tanks in these locations, but be careful as many of the locations are well guarded by IO which you’ll need to either avoid or take out to get your hands on a tank.

Perhaps these locations will be changed during the season but for now, this is where you should head to if you want to try out Fortnite’s newest armored vehicle.