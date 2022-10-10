Where to find Meow Skulls in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite patches keep the new content flowing into the game. In addition to large-scale ones that introduce new seasons and events, some patches can fly under the radar, like v22.10.

Minor Fortnite patches generally add new challenges or NPCs to the game. Patch v22.10 came bundled with Meow Skulls, the latest addition to the NPC roster of Chapter Three, season four.

Meow Skulls can already be unlocked as a cosmetic in Chapter Three, season four’s battle pass and players can now find the guitar-playing cat on the Fortnite map. If you have unlocked Meow Skulls’ skin, don’t forget to check out his alternative styles since quite a few are waiting to be unlocked.

Where can you find Meow Skulls in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four?

Meow Skulls can be found inside the Rave Cave in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four. Rave Cave is located around the northwest part of the map. Meow Skulls is inside the Rave Cave, and once you enter the landmark, you’ll also need to move toward the northwest.

Though Meow Skulls will generally be around the same area, the NPC will appear in different spots as it moves around. Players will be awarded free shield potions for their first interaction with Meow Skulls. Alternatively, Meow Skulls can be hired for 100 gold bars, or players can also disguise themselves for 75 gold bars.

Meow Skulls is one of the many NPCs on the Fortnite map. There are 22 more roaming around, ready to aid players with their services.