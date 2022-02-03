Where to Find Lt. John Llama in Fortnite Chapter 3, season one?

NPCs have become a core part of Fortnite. Not only do they supply players with exclusive loot, but some of them can also even be hired to follow you around and help you against other players.

Lt. John Llama is one of the Chapter Three, season one exclusive skins, and he’s also an NPC in the game. Players can unlock Lt. John Llama as a playable skin through the battle pass, requiring them to complete weekly and daily challenges.

If you were looking to visit the colorful Llama during a match to complete a challenge or any reason, you’ll need to know exactly where he’s located since rotating across the map just to talk to him won’t be ideal in most cases.

Where can you find Lt. John Llama in Fortnite Chapter Three, season one?

Lt. John Llama resides in an area located south of Logjam Lumberyard in Fortnite Chapter Three, season one. The map below should help you find him on your first try, and you can also hire Lt. John Llama for 95 gold bars or purchase an Exotic Boom Sniper Rİfle for 600 gold bars from him to bolster your loadout.

When you hire Lt. John Llama, he’ll start following you around and shoot at enemies he notices. If you haven’t gone through your Foundation challenges yet, you can also move 1,000 meters with Lt. John Llama to complete one of the challenges of the questline.