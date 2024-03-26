Where to find Jar of Essence in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2 has brought back one of the iconic characters of the game’s lore Midas, and players have got their hands at “Rise of Midas” quests to complete and earn experience points.

Before jumping in to finding the Jar Essence, you will need to complete the first stage of the Jules challenge, which involves having the River Styx effect on you and dealing 300 damage to the enemies.

Location of Jar Essence near Grim Gate in Fortnite

Fortnite map location of the structure, which will give the Jar of Essence to the players. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To complete the quest ‘“Hit Structures at Grim Gate to Collect a Jar of Essence,” you need to break a specific wall with a Cerberus logo engraved on it. The location is present in the Grim Gate’s castle backside near a burning torch that can be easily pickaxed. The exact location in the Fortnite map can be seen above.

Once you have pickaxed it for two or three-times, it should give the jar essence, which can be collected even when you have full inventory. You can break it entirely and explore inside where there are hanging chandeliers with chests in them, so it could also act as a good landing spot while contesting the drop location in Fortnite.

After completing the quest, you should receive 10,000 XP for levelling up for your battlepass.

Where to deliver Jar Essence to Jules in Fortnite

After finding the jar essence, you can head towards the Gas Station located between the Underworld and Lazy Lavish after crossing the River Styx to find Jules, the daughter of Midas. Players can interact with her directly, and she will accept the Jar Essence to give you 10,000XP in Fortnite.

For completing other quests, you can use our complete guide for the Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2 here.

