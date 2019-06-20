Where to find Fortnite’s season 9, week 7 secret Battle Star

A brand-new week of Fortnite: Battle Royale Battle Pass challenges is finally upon us, and any players who complete all of week seven’s challenges will be able to find the secret Battle Star.

Once you complete the weekly Battle Pass challenges for week seven, you’ll be greeted with a loading screen for the set. This week, the loading screen takes place at the Pressure Plant point of interest, which was previously the volcano.

If you look closely at the week seven loading screen, you can spot the secret Battle Star in the top left on the staircase near the plant’s slope. This is an easy-to-find location if you drop at Pressure Plant.

Image via Epic Games

Upon landing at Pressure Plant, look for the giant slope, which is a large elevator. It doesn’t work, of course, but that’s what to look for. There are a few yellow pipes in front of this slope and left of those pipes, you can find a staircase that takes players to the top of the elevator.

Under the first set of stairs, the secret Battle Star should make a sound and appear from above for you to collect.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Ben Walker

Screengrab via Epic Games

If you can’t see the Battle Star, make sure you aren’t in Playground mode and that you’ve completed the entire set of week seven challenges available in-game. Once you’ve checked that, return to this spot and collect your reward.