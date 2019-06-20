Fortnite’s season 9, week 7 challenges are now available

Challenges for the seventh week of Fortnite: Battle Royale‘s ninth season are now available for all players.

Fortnite‘s Battle Pass includes weekly challenges for an entire season that grant battle stars upon completion. If you don’t own the Battle Pass, you can still complete three challenges that are released for every player and tier up your free pass.

Free challenges

Challenge Reward (Battle Stars) Search chests at Junk Junction or Neo Tilted (7) 5 Search ammo boxes in different named locations (7) 5 Suppressed Weapon eliminations (3) 10

Paid Battle Pass challenges

Challenge Reward (Battle Stars) Deal damage to opponents while riding in a vehicle (200) 5 Stage 1: Visit The Block and Loot Lake in a single match

Stage 2: Visit Fatal Fields and Neo Tilted in a single match

Stage 3: Visit Snobby Shores and Mega Mall in a single match 5 Search a chest, use a vending machine, and a campfire in a single match 10 Eliminations from 5m or less (3) 10

This week’s challenges are actually quite straightforward compared to other weeks, with most of them consisting of going to locations and killing people. Players could probably complete this whole week of challenges by accident just from playing the game frequently.

Your best bet with the visit locations challenges is to use a Baller or even the Slipstreams to easily get from point A to point B. While you’re using a vehicle to get there, you could probably rack up kills for the vehicle damage challenge.

If you want a good amount of eliminations quickly, load into a match of Team Rumble. Once you’ve completed all of the week seven challenges, you’ll unlock the loading screen as well as a hint at the latest secret battle star location.