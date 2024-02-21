Fortnite’s Chapter Five, season one is full of all sorts of TMNT fun, especially as part of the Cowabunga questline.

The Foot Clan is The Shredder’s army of ninja goons, known for their nefarious deeds around New York City. Any time the Foot Clan is involved, you know it’s bad news, and it’s up to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their Master Splinter to take care of business.

If you’re grinding Fortnite‘s TMNT Cowabunga challenges to unlock the final reward of the awesome Super Shredder skin, then look no further. We’ve got your help to find and destroy the banners to earn the Ooze you need.

Here’s where to find Foot Clan banners in Fortnite and how to destroy them.

Where to find and destroy Foot Clan banners in Fortnite

There's plenty to be found at POIs.

The map above shows the locations of Foot Clan banners on Fortnite’s map in Chapter Five, season one as part of the TMNT Cowabunga quests. The banners are hard to miss, but if they’re destroyed before you can reach them in a match, then you won’t be able to get them until a new game is played.

Take note of the flight path of your Battle Bus and head to a banner location where you feel you can get there quickly to destroy it before any other player. Keep in mind that others will likely be trying to complete the challenge as well, so you may run into some competition along the way.

The banners can be found at these locations:

Snooty Steppes (Two)

Hazy Hillside (Two)

Fencing Fields (Two)

Pleasant Piazza (One)

Ruined Reels (Two)

Reckless Railways (Two)

Grand Glacier (One)

Lavish Lair (Two)

Classy Courts (Two)

How to destroy Foot Clan banners in Fortnite

Foot Clan banners are purple, vertical banners that hang from a pole, like in the image below.

Here's what they look like.

All you need to do is use your pickaxe or any other means to destroy it quickly. It’s a weak item that’s destroyed instantly with one swing of your pickaxe. This must be done three times, and it can be done across multiple matches.

You can also return to the same spot to destroy the same banner in each match if you like, so you don’t have to try too hard to get this challenge done either way.