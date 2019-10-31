Where to find flaming rings for Fortnite Chapter 2’s Dockyard Deal mission

Week four of Fortnite Chapter Two, season one has introduced another weekly mission, Dockyard Deal, with a set of new challenges for players to complete.

One of the challenges tasks players with jumping a Motorboat through different flaming rings around the new Fortnite Chapter Two map.

Players will only have to jump through three rings, but there are a total of eight scattered across the map.

Check out the map below to see each location for the flaming rings.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

We recommend heading to the lake above Misty Meadows to begin because there are two rings located to the west and north.

From Misty Meadows, there’s another hoop that can be located by exiting the lake through the northern fork and following the stream.

Once players successfully jump through three flaming hoops, they’ll be rewarded with in-game XP and move one step closer to unlocking the secret loading screen—complete eight out of 11 weekly challenges to earn the loading screen.

Only players who own the Battle Pass will be able to complete the missions, so make sure you purchased it before you start your challenges.