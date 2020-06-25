Where to find Deadpool floaties at The Yacht in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 3 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season three went live earlier this month with a new battle pass and challenges, rewarding experience to help players level up.

Like previous seasons, this one also kicked off with an initial set of weekly challenges that rewarded 35,000 XP each. Most of them were more straightforward than last season’s Location Domination challenges, which was a welcomed change for many battle pass enthusiasts.

The second week of the season brought a new set of challenges. Fortnite players will once again roam around the map to get some sweet XP. One task requires you to find Deadpool’s floaties at The Yacht.

Where are the Deadpool floaties located?

Despite the recent flood in Fortnite, The Yacht is still alive—well, at least its remains are. It’s still located in the north part of the map, but it shifted toward the left a bit. Deadpool’s floaties are scattered across this landmark.

There are four floaties that can be hard to find if you don’t know where to look due to their dark colors. You’ll need to locate and interact with at least three of them to complete this challenge.

The first floatie is in the orange container located in the middle of The Yacht. Another one can be found at the top level of the blue building that’s close to the orange container.

The third one is located just outside the blue building, between two sunbeds and a Deadpool umbrella. The fourth floatie can be found in a small building at the end of The Yacht.

Once you find three of Deadpool’s floaties, you’ll earn 35,000 XP.