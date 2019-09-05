Where to find and destroy No Dancing Signs in Fortnite season X

This article is brought to you by Mondobox: The Live Esports Game Show. Watch streams. Predict gameplay. Win big.

A new set of challenges was released in Fortnite: Battle Royale today. For most of these tasks, Epic Games wants you to get your groove on. But for one challenge in particular, you’ll need to take down some signs that go against this line of thinking.

One of the Normal challenges for Fortnite’s season X Boogie Down set asks players to destroy three No Dancing Signs. These signs were previously a part of a challenge in season seven—but now you’ll need to find and destroy them.

Here are some of the locations where you can find No Dancing Signs in Fortnite season X. There could be more signs than the ones listed below, however.

Northwest of Junk Junction

Screengrab via Epic Games

North of Pleasant Park

Screengrab via Epic Games

Pressure Plant

Screengrab via Epic Games

North of Salty Springs

South of Frost Flights

Southeast of Paradise Palms